To the editor — Please join me in supporting Chris Corry for 14th District Representative (Position 1) on Nov. 3rd.
In the midst of all the unrest right now, I feel that we need someone in the Legislature who will bring home the healing words from Abraham Lincoln’s first inaugural address: “We are not enemies, but friends. We must not be enemies. Though passion may have strained, it must not break our bonds of affection." Our state needs a legislator who will reflect these words as well as one who will seek to find common-sense solutions in order to solve the economic and social upheavals we are facing right now.
I feel that someone is Rep. Chris Corry.
RITA HANSES
Yakima