FILE — State Rep. Chris Corry, R-Yakima, was among seven plaintiffs who filed a lawsuit Tuesday, May 5, 2020, seeking to end Gov. Jay Inslee's stay-at-home order.

 Yakima Herald-Republic / Amanda Ray, file

To the editor — Please join me in supporting Chris Corry for 14th District Representative (Position 1) on Nov. 3rd.

In the midst of all the unrest right now, I feel that we need someone in the Legislature who will bring home the healing words from Abraham Lincoln’s first inaugural address: “We are not enemies, but friends. We must not be enemies. Though passion may have strained, it must not break our bonds of affection." Our state needs a legislator who will reflect these words as well as one who will seek to find common-sense solutions in order to solve the economic and social upheavals we are facing right now.

I feel that someone is Rep. Chris Corry.

RITA HANSES

Yakima