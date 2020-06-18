To the editor — Did you know that COVID-19 reacts and affects people differently depending on the situation? I never knew!
During a legit protest, many of the protesters were peaceful. Then other groups entered and destroyed property and caused harm to people. During the past several days, the media -- a large amount -- was not concerned about following CDC guidelines for COVID-19 such as social distancing and wearing masks in groups of more than 10.
During the COVID-19 shutdowns, people have been protesting peacefully for the right to return to work, open businesses and do things like go to the beach or get a haircut. These protesters are threatened with fines, loss of licenses and being arrested. The media appears to be concerned about these types of protesters spreading COVID-19.
Scientists, can you explain how the virus can spread in some situations but not others? I'm listening.
BOB JOHNSON
Moxee