To the editor — Number, number, who's got the number? Numbers can hurt and numbers can heal. Currently at the national level and the state level we’re all reporting the number of new cases of coronavirus and deaths. The new case numbers are going up exponentially and are based largely on the number of tests that are conducted.
In Washington state our testing goes down on Saturday and Sunday, which can reflect a downward trend in the reporting of new cases. This can suggest a wanted but false downturn in the number of new cases.
If we turn our attention to the number of “active” cases (confirmed-deaths-recovered) the resulting numbers are large but reflect the actual number of cases that can spread the virus and may well trend lower than the new case trend currently being reported. Highlighting the number of recoveries can’t be a bad thing either. Those people are possible sources of antibodies.
PATRICK RAY
Yakima