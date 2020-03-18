To the editor — So, is anyone experiencing changing realities in their daily routines because of the virus situation? Well, consider this a “dress rehearsal” for the realities of the climate crisis if we do not take immediate, and sweeping, action to stop the destructive impact of our continued burning of fossil fuels, destruction of our rainforests, and the polluting of our water supplies.
What will extended droughts, floods, fires and storms do to our food supplies, our access to medical services, and our ability to pay the bills if our jobs are downsized or eliminated? Costco can only sell so many cases of bottled water and rolls of toilet paper. Did you think it could not happen here in Yakima? “The times they are a changing” – it's a matter of collectively solving the crisis or collectively losing our way of life.
BOB COX
Selah