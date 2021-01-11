To the editor — On Jan. 6, Trump supporters, right-wing agitators and armed militia members attempted a coup. They stormed the United States Capitol to overturn the results of the 2020 election. The Capitol was put on lockdown.
This event must be contrasted to the BLM protests in 2020 and the anti-fascist (Antifa) resistance during the past few years. Left-wing actions, which encompass demands for racial and social justice or defending communities from fascists, were met with state-sectioned terrorism. Meanwhile, the right wing is engaging in an armed coup and the security apparatus took photos with them.
There are two things we must remember. First, nobody can judge Black Lives Matter or call Antifa terrorists. Those groups are fighting for a better world. The groups in the Capitol and their sympathizers immediately use violence out of entitlement. Second, the elite are willing enact state terrorism on those who actually threaten existing power structures.
Left-wing actions demand improvements to people’s material conditions, while right-wing actions are often about cultural grievances. Since the former requires sacrifice, the state destroys it. The latter is allowed to look foolish while the elites display the show back to us for a cheap laugh.
ELIAS HANSEN
Yakima