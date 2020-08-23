To the editor — The first recommendations you hear about the pandemic are wear masks and wash your hands a lot. Well, I've passed several places that serve food but have no way to wash your hands. They don't even have restrooms. I always thought if food was served, there had to be a restroom. I must be wrong, but I really think there should be rules or laws to that effect. This should be the case, pandemic or not. It is just common sense and good health.
Do they have licenses or permits? These little places are popping up all around Yakima and Union Gap. They are in competition with businesses that pay a lot of money for buildings, personnel, training, licenses and other things.
It just isn't right.
JOE JORGENSON
Yakima