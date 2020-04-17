To the editor — In the last couple of days, I've heard the opinions of Jason White, the YHR editorial board, Dan Newhouse, and another letter writer, all promoting that residential construction is an essential service. I've actually spent a lot of time working on new home projects, and here is my take on this.
- New houses are built for people who already have stable housing.
- I've never been on a residential construction site with running water or ventilation. HVAC warranties don't allow use during construction. Stagnant air and an outhouse make disease transmission likely.
- Workers are typically "young and hungry," have no health insurance, and will work unless very sick.
Apparently the home builders association and ABC have a lot of influence with politicians and the media. Their contention that this is an essential, low-risk activity disguises a policy of "cash flow needs to take priority over public safety." This risks the health of the entire community. We shouldn't let greed or partisan politics override science and sense.
We should all sympathize with all workers and employers who are financially desperate because of this pandemic, but this can't justify risking more lives for the selfish financial interests of this one industry.
RICHARD OSLAND
Selah