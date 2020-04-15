To the editor — On March 23 Gov. Inslee issued a stay-at-home order. Accompanying his order was a stipulation saying residential construction is not an essential industry. However, he has allowed government projects and publicly financed housing to continue. What’s the difference between the two? Each type of housing or construction project is essential. Further, other states have allowed residential construction to continue (see California and Oregon).
Inslee needs to rethink his stance. This stoppage affects many people and many industries, not just construction. The prospect of jobs being lost and businesses shutting down is real. The manufacturing of paper products, to include toilet paper, is at stake. More important, what about families who were in the process of building? They are left without a home or a timeline.
Inslee and municipalities themselves need to start thinking about slowly opening the economy. We can safely do so. The first step is to reverse a decision that never should have been made; allowing residential construction. Families and small businesses are suffering.
I have no doubt our local builders will maintain social distancing while building homes. Construction may take longer but we are safely allowing business to operate again and giving citizens their jobs back.
DAVID MULLEN
Moxee