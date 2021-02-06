To the editor — Persistently, Democrats project delusional accusations at Republicans who appear meekly defenseless. These oddities often involve idiotic citation of Hitler or whomever with constitutionally ignorant chest-thumping. How ‘bout a new script?
Recall 1854: Essentially, the Republican Party launched, fracturing the Whigs and Democrats, winning with 39% of the vote in 1860. (Winner? The much-hated disruptor, Abe Lincoln, that era’s media deplorable.) Historic analysis does change perspective.
With dynamic organization, one majority (75% MAGA-Republican) blending with two minorities (25% MAGA-Democrat, 40% MAGA-independent), might generate new plurality becoming MAGA’s “Patriot Party,” unified as the dominant third party. Suggesting a new political environment: Non-MAGA-Republican 7%, Democrat 24%, independent 24% and Patriot 45%. Whigs, then GOP, now Patriot?
Down-ballot chaos will encourage coalitions. Birth of a political party is organizational mayhem, assuredly; MAGA votes Patriotic. Nicely, a refreshing national capitalist party that is specifically pro-individual constitutional rights while simultaneously anti-progressive, anti-globalist and anti-socialist.
Ballot splitting is normalized; likely victories in 2022, because the Biden aristocracy cements designation of “most progressive” America-last globalists. A Patriot caucus in Congress evaluates: For “deplorables,” does Trump make a presidential run? Do Americans miss America First?
Hmm. Just looking through a fractured glass.
WALT WEGENER
Toppenish