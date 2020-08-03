To the editor — This is a response to the letter that appeared July 25 about Trump and the media. It is a mistake to assume less than 10% of country residents have been to Washington, D.C., spoken to a legislator, etc. There are many well-educated informed people in this community who have done this. Just because many of us are deeply concerned about this administration doesn’t mean we don’t share basic American values.
To reprimand the free press for reporting on the Trump administration is like shooting the messenger. Major news sources have interviewed him in person; his words and tweets are recorded and printed. Most Americans are clearly hearing the "spin" in White House press releases and hearing "alternative facts" (lies). Fact-checking by the press and others has become essential to learn the truth.
Why is there such a large turnover in Trump’s staff? Because competent, committed professionals cannot work with his disordered, erratic behavior. Even responsible members of his own party are alarmed by his impaired judgment.
I have faith in the good common sense of the American people. Conservatives and liberals alike are understanding the real danger this corrupt administration presents to our democracy and the world.
ANNE ANNA
Yakima