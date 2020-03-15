To the editor — I want to thank Phil Ferolito and the editorial board of the Herald for both of their articles on the horrific life and death of that poor little girl, Kayce McDermed. This has been haunting me since I first read about her death, and apparently it continues to haunt others too. I find it hard to believe that Darlina Chilson could ever have been assigned to be Kayce’s caregiver in the first place with her own track record and bipolar disorder.
The failure of so many professionals is disheartening and appalling. There would have been one sure way to get Darlina to respond to contact requests, and that would have been to pull her money! I’ll bet she couldn’t have gotten to the office fast enough to inquire about it.
I think this story should be required reading for every caseworker, so they don’t create a similar story. I for one will be following Darlina’s case in the courts and hope that justice is served in Kayce’s name. May she rest in peace.
CONNIE HAUVER
Moxee