To the editor — Steve Jones' letter to the editor on March 30 titled "Trump doing a fantastic job handling crisis? Really?" is full of false and misleading comments. In this letter he states that President Trump "ignored the transition team’s advice and cut funding for the CDC and epidemic prevention activities in 39 countries, including China."
The fact is that in 2018 the CDC was preparing to dramatically reduce its work helping to prevent infectious-disease epidemics because the one time funding of $600 million (from a pact of over 60 nations), which Congress appropriated in response to the Ebola crisis in 2014, was for a five-year period and money was running out. These cuts were eventually avoided because Congress provided more funding for the CDC’s global health programs.
Letters like this are the result of the fake news media outlets and their hatred of President Trump. Instead of spewing misinformation, I suggest a little research with verified news sources.
JAVIER VILLANUEVA
Yakima