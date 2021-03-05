To the editor — The first 300 years after Europeans came to America, humans owned other humans as slaves. The slaves having brains and hands made them very valuable property. An outsized sense of entitlement justified people owning other people. American slaves were captured, shipped from Africa and sold as property, making skin color an unfortunate determinate.
In the Civil War, the slave states and slavery were defeated. After the Civil War, there never was a “truth and reconciliation” commission where abuses would have been aired and an opportunity to ask for forgiveness would have been afforded to many to avoid prosecution. To this day the color line divides in too many states. It is affecting the right to vote.
What makes democracy work is every citizen is given the opportunity to vote. If your side loses, there is always another election coming up. This is what keeps democracy from falling into dictatorships. In many states legislatures are reviving a variety of efforts to suppress voters in areas where skin color is darker.
Congress needs to quickly protect the right to vote of every citizen, make it easy to vote, and prevent gerrymandering that weakens voting power for some.
DON HINMAN
Yakima