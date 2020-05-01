To the editor — I appreciate that Congress did not lose sight of the need to improve care and support for people with Alzheimer’s disease and other forms of dementia during this time of much-needed focus on the COVID-19 pandemic.
U.S. Rep. Dan Newhouse responded to Alzheimer’s Association advocates who urged his support of a bill to let area agencies on aging give services to those with younger onset Alzheimer’s and worked successfully to pass it into law.
Approximately 5% of the more than 5 million Americans diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease are living with younger onset. Until now, they have been ineligible to receive vital Older Americans Act help like nutritional programs, in-home services, transportation, legal services, elder-abuse prevention and caregiver support.
This issue is important to me because I am living with younger onset Alzheimer’s disease and my daughter is my caregiver. I know the heavy burden that families carry.
All our members of Congress should continue to actively support policies that address Alzheimer’s as the national public health crisis it is.
LuPITA GUTIERREZ-PARKER
Yakima