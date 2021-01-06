To the editor — So now that everyone is pointing fingers at gumming up the stimulus bill, can we ask: When is Congress supposed to approve a budget? The answer surprisingly is by Oct. 1. But we don't have politicians doing their jobs. We have campaigns. The last time Congress did the job and completed a budget on time was 1977.
My wish for 2021, a budget before February and a new one by Oct. 1. No campaigns until calendar year; that would be January for election in November. And: In-district money must be 60% of all money spent on campaigns, with monthly audits and states holding excess PAC money in escrow, until campaigns receive local donations to merit spending PAC.
Unpopular and unreliable representatives should be voted out, not bought and paid for by PAC and Hollywood stooges.
LONNIE MORGAN
Yakima