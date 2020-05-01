To the editor — My wife, Kimberly, and I have (had) a deli at Perry Technical Institute for about nine years. Several weeks ago, it was closed along with the school. No takeout, no business. Despite the government promises and our applications, for us there has been no small-business loans, no stimulus checks, no unemployment checks, no money for our kids who have returned from closed college campuses.
Despite great leadership by President Trump, our Congress has proved that they can’t manage the trillions of dollars that they are entrusted with. Big business and other large interests get most of the money and it does not necessarily get passed on to those of us nonessential people who could use the money. Strange but our family has always considered my wife and me to be essential. Thanks to the private enterprise system, my wife and kids have gotten jobs to provide for us. Those who want us to depend on the government need to wake up.
LARRY LOVELESS
Yakima