To the editor — I want to congratulate the Wapato School Board for being honored as the 2020 School Board of the Year for medium-size districts. The Washington State School Directors' Association awarded this recognition to the Wapato school board in part because the they have worked hard to narrow or eliminate achievement gaps between Native, Hispanic and white students in multiple categories, including graduation rates.
Maria Erickson, Sarah Davina, Javier Vela, Lorenzo Alvarado and John Francisco partnered with the Yakama Nation liaison in decision making, brought Yakama Nation Behavioral Health Services counselors into schools, and now offer classes in the local Native American language, Sahaptin, at the middle and high schools. I am grateful that these educational leaders are thinking outside of the box to help all students reach their dreams. Keep up the good work.
JUDI LEWIS
Yakima