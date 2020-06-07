To the editor — Congratulations to Vicki Davis, Julie Fry, Mark Hummel, Christine Gamache and Megan Anderson Reilly. The Yakima School District celebrates these stellar educators as winners of the 33rd annual Crystal Apple Awards.
In addition, appreciation goes out to the 2020 chairs of the Crystal Apple awards: Cal Blethen of RBC Wealth Management, Carmela Solorzano of the Yakima Herald-Republic, and Drew Harris of Heritage Moultray Real Estate. In a year where we could not gather to celebrate, they put their hearts into making the Crystal Apple Awards special for outstanding personnel in the Yakima School District. Thank you!
Thank you to all of the certified staff in our district and the Yakima Valley. Your dedication to the students in our community Is appreciated! #ysdpride
TREVOR GREENE
Superintendent, Yakima Public Schools