To the editor — I want to endorse the outstanding work done by the local dental community and the Central Washington Oral Health Foundation for their efforts with the ABCD (Access to Baby and Child Dentistry) program. Their labors have significantly lifted these at-risk children away from the pain, suffering and embarrassment of diseased mouths to health and confidence. Sadly, there are still many thousands of children who remain vulnerable. The problems these children will encounter as a result of poor oral health include difficulty getting a job, poor nutrition, diminished self-esteem and....quite simply...the misery of oral pain.
Dental health is a key component of overall systemic health. We need to expand the good work that the ABCD program, a true leader nationally, is currently undertaking every day. Again, congratulations on 20 great years and continued good luck.
KURT LABBERTON, DDS
Yakima