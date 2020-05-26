To the editor — Let's do an arithmetic problem. This will involve arithmetic that most of us should have learned starting in elementary school.
To start, pick any county in Washington state. Yakima County for instance, since it is the worst county on the entire West Coast for body count according to recent news reports. Google the population of that county. For Yakima County the result I found was 251,446.
Now check the Yakima Herald for the daily body count of confirmed COVID-19 cases. That number reported in the May 21, 2020, edition was 2,403.
The arithmetic problem is to find the percentage of confirmed cases compared to total population. This involves long division. Divide 2,403 by 251,446.
The answer I get is 0.00956. That is less than 1 percent of the total population and is not mentioned in the paper probably because it does not serve the liberal media agenda. One percent of the total population is 2,514 people.
I am doing my bit for social distancing, but I can't get a haircut or go to church. I can go to a packed-out grocery store, or the local pot shop, or liquor store.
Do you notice anything wrong with that picture?
ART CLARK JR.
Ellensburg