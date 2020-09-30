To the editor — The Yakima Herald should not make the mistake of other legacy news organizations by feeding our community with hate and disrespect for the president’s Supreme Court nominee. We are sated and weary of media crusades against anything accomplished by our president.
CNN, for example, has nothing but raging scorn for the president. The word “rage” has become permission slip and shill for all kinds of vile assaults in the press and in the streets. Rage is the new crotchet of fashion in a mask. But Americans have seen enough and are disgusted by these ridiculous excesses. Amy Coney Barrett represents the virtues and values and traditions many of us recognize as our own. She will protect what is decent and true about us, and she will spurn and resist the untruths and unrighteousness that have seized its opportunity in the conflicts of our age.
Will we now whip Barrett, her family and her faith, with all the savageries of hell, as Kavanaugh was during his confirmation process? The thought is repugnant. America should not be driven into madness by the unrestrained raging of a callous spectacle. Amy Coney Barrett should be confirmed with dignity.
GARY STARKEY
Yakma