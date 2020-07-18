To the editor — Confinement comes in many forms. Jacob Soboroff poignantly and graphically writes of confinement at the border of children separated from their families in his book "Separated: Inside an American Tragedy." Incarceration, another form of confinement, is the fate of 2.3 million Americans, some of whom are being released because of COVID-19.
A third confinement is the one we are facing because of the pandemic. Many people have chosen not to shelter at home, resulting in an unnecessary and rampant spread this disease. Greed and malevolence have led to these conditions. Leaders of conscience and good will can change the course of our country but cannot erase this dark era in our history. Generosity and benevolence can prevail.
BETTY VAN RYDER
Yakima