To the editor — Because this is a city issue, we are writing to you, in hopes it is seen by the right people.
We visited Tahoma Cemetery today to place memorial flowers on our family graves, and we were surprised and appalled by the condition of the grass around the headstones. Not only was it long and irregular, but it was parched and dry, looking somewhat like the Palouse before wheat harvest.
We've heard excuses from them before that there are problems with the irrigation system, but the issue continues to worsen. Is it time for this cemetery to be taken over by a private enterprise and restored to the expected beauty we all paid for?
Truly, visiting such a wasteland really takes away from the aesthetic value of visiting deceased family members, and we really hope the condition is much better next time we visit!
AMY MCDONALD
Wapato