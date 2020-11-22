To the editor — I recently watched video footage of Trump supporters marching in Washington, D.C. last weekend. As usual, where Trump supporters gather you'll find the "peaceful" left ready to pounce. It didn't take long for things to turn ugly. Trump supporters began smashing their faces into the fists and their heads into the clubs and bats of the "peaceful" left protestors. Very hard to watch. Of course I'm being facetious. This would be the type of reporting from the mainstream media.
I read many letters to the editor written by Trump haters, and this newspaper is quick to print them. To you Democrats, if you have no problem with the actions of the BLMers, Antifa, etc., rioting, looting, defacing and burning our beautiful cities, then I have no time for you. However, if you truly believe it's wrong, pick up a pen and write a letter condemning it.
My guess is you are too afraid of the monster the Democratic Party has allowed to grow unchallenged. You reap what you sow.
DICK KROUS
Yakima