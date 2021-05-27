To the editor — Both Sylvia Severn (May 18) and Carol Perry (May 23) have written persuasive letters to the editor urging the Yakima Health District and Yakima County commissioners to appoint one of two medical doctors with sound public health background and experience, Sara Cate and Neil Barg. Ms. Severn suggests that a third candidate, Dr. Atteberry, has no public health background or experience and was under 42 months of monitoring with the State Department of Health for "wrong site surgery.’” Ms. Perry finds it “extremely troubling to hear that the people of Yakima County may be put at a disadvantage if personal relationships and politics are placed ahead of qualifications in the selection process.
In this context, consider Amanda McKinney, who has the health district making decisions that are not based on science and medicine. Specifically, she’s convinced them to discontinue a countywide high school “Race to Community Immunity” challenge in which only students with their parents’ permission could participate (YHR 5/23).
Why? Government shouldn’t seek to influence children and thus keep parents out of the process. That’s political, not scientific or medical reasoning.
Ms. Severn and Ms. Perry are right to be concerned. We all should be concerned.
Respectfully submitted,
ROGER CARLSTROM
Yakima