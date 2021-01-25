To the editor — Culture has returned to the White House. The memorial with 4,000 lights was a fitting tribute to the lives lost to COVID-19. The inauguration day events showcased the grand diversity of our country. Jan. 19 and Jan. 20 reminded us and the rest of the world what the United States of America can be.
As the Biden and Harris era begins, I am grateful that good, competent and effective government based on ethical behavior will prevail. Science and sound economics will be used by our leaders in making thoughtful and wise decisions domestically and internationally. Let us hope avarice and hunger for power will not interfere with meeting the needs of all of us who are fortunate to call this country home.
BETTY VAN RYDER
Yakima