To the editor — A new Yakima County medical officer is soon to be selected. Given the complexities facing our health care system, I am very concerned that a highly qualified individual be selected for this position. Sara Cate, MD, who is a family physician with a master's degree in public health or Neil Barg, MD., who is board-certified in infectious diseases, are both infinitely more qualified than Dr. Atteberry, who has no public health background or experience and was under 42 months of monitoring with the State Department of Health for "wrong site surgery:" Yakima Herald Republic Dec. 19, 2014 (updated May 17, 2015). There may be other strong candidates as well in the candidate pool. It is my hope that the Yakima Health District and the Yakima County commissioners will carefully consider applicants and select the strongest and most highly qualified person to be Yakima's new Yakima County health officer. We absolutely need strong leadership in this position.
SYLVIA SEVERN
Yakima