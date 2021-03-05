To the editor — My wife and I have lived in Yakima County for a number of years. Over the past two to four years, we have both used ambulance service from each firm.
Most recently, my wife was taken to Memorial Hospital in Yakima by an AMR ambulance from Toppenish. When the AMR ambulance left our house, I had to lock our house before heading to the hospital in Yakima. When I went out to get in my car, there in the middle of our driveway was AMR's orange medical kit that had been left behind. I put the kit in my car, drove it to Memorial Hospital and returned it to the ambulance crew.
If you have a question about your ALS bill, you can call their billing office in Yakima. If you have a question on an ambulance bill with AMR, guess where you have to call: An 800 number in India.
BARRY LAWS
Zillah