To the editor — Yakima County Commissioner Vicki Baker has convinced the governor to allow some Yakima businesses to reopen with safety precautions, even though our COVID-19 rates would not normally qualify us to do so.
She has led the "Mask Up, Open Up" campaign to reduce the spread of the virus.
She has put in place a $2.8 million grant program for small, local businesses impacted by the pandemic and has overseen the distribution of hundreds of thousands of free face masks to individuals and businesses.
Her opponent this election, Amanda McKinney, also has a COVID plan. According to the newspaper, she wants to "push back by having local businesses share their plans to reopen safely with the community on social media. The effort, she said, would be to create a swell of public support to change the current reopening plan."
The choice doesn't get much clearer than that.
MIKE GALLEGOS
Yakima