To the editor — RE: Crystal Apple Celebration and Appreciation
The Yakima Business Community recently celebrated six recipients of the 34th annual Crystal Apple awards: Jeffrey Rist, Carrie Pitts, Holli Wolcott, Amy Markus, Colleen Kaluzny, and Jennifer Hernandez. Congratulations!
I want to take this opportunity to extend a special thank you to the 2021 chairs of the Crystal Apple awards: Carmela Solorzano of the Yakima Herald-Republic and Drew Harris of Heritage Moultray Real Estate. Thank you also to the Yakima Greenway, who in a year where we could not gather to celebrate, put their heart into making a drive-through Crystal Apple awards celebration special for the Yakima community. Thank you!
Thank you to all of the certified staff in our district and the Yakima Valley. I appreciate your dedication to the students in our community! Happy Teacher Appreciation Week! #ysdpride
TREVOR GREENE, Superintendent Yakima School District
Yakima