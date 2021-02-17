To the editor — The advent of the computer, based on the same technology that led to the cellphone, resulted in the availability of the android or iPhone, to the detriment of so many people whose lifestyle had already made them lax.
it led to a greatly diminished English vocabulary and grammar because each generation becomes exponentially lazier and now it's OK to end a sentence with a preposition. Who wants to have to think about what they say? Who wants to compose intelligent communication?
We don't write letters. We don't make respectable phone calls. We text! How much lazier can we become? (That's a question, not a challenge.)
LOL? it could be laugh out loud, learn old lingo, lots of love, lots of luck, lick only lice, like our lutefisk, litter our lawn, lie on ladders, leap over lakes.
OMG -- oil my gears, opposing mind games, on my grass, ostentatious married guys, obese mice gasping, old men gagging.
It would require intellect to discern which of the 645 definitions and usages of the word "run" to use, not to mention the 464 of the word "set," so I suggest the proper letters to use would be MSMD (monkey see monkey do).
MICK PHILIPS
Yakima