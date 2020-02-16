To the editor — Mr. Donaldson stated in his Feb. 12 letter that Trump "speaks to the common man." Dear God, I hope the common man isn't OK with bankrupting small businesses by not paying and outlawyering them, bilking people out of millions with phony universities and fake charities, bragging about grabbing women by the crotch, publicly mocking disabled people, being unfaithful to their wives with porn stars or anyone else, lying continuously, cheating taxpayers out of millions by overcharging for hotel rooms, and constant golfing at their own resorts.
I know my husband, brothers, sons, and other men in my life don't do those things. Maybe they are "uncommon" men? I hope not.
PATTY TATE
Yakima