To the editor — The recent brouhaha over the proclamation adopted by the Yakima County Commissioners (not the one they didn't adopt) is striking evidence of a theory I've long held: White people are jealous. We're used to getting what we want, or at least not being deprived of what others have. So more and more these days, white people are jealous of the "status" of "discrimination." We want to be sorry whiners, too! (An incorrect assumption we've long held against others.)
It's a sad, sad state of affairs when elected officials don't understand the difference between genuine discrimination and childish whining from people who make decisions without regard to how their actions affect others. The commissioners not only don't understand what "discrimination" means; they don't understand what it means to be a citizen.
KEN JONES
Yakima