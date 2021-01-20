To the editor — Yakima County commissioners have accused Gov. Inslee of “running a one-man show” and overstepping his emergency powers in trying to limit the effects of COVID-19, and they twice issued proclamations calling on the Legislature to limit his emergency powers and to allow local control of pandemic protocols.
At the same time, they were working behind closed doors to rewrite the rules of the Yakima Health Board. Under the new ordinance that they wrote on Dec. 15 but did not present to the board at their Dec. 17 meeting, the composition and voting power of the board would be changed to allow the county commissioners sole authority.
This is the very overstepping of authority and autocratic rule of which they accuse the governor. The timing of this rewrite of the rules certainly suggests that this is all about control of the policies and restrictions around the COVID-19 response. This from a group of elected officials with no medical or scientific background.
I call on the county commissioners to retract these changes and permit transparency until the community has had an opportunity to offer their input.
VICKI L. BLACK, M.D.
Naches