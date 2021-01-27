To the editor — Yakima County Commissioners, I ask you to rescind your Jan. 5 decision that changes the composition of the board to allow the majority vote to be shifted away from members with medical expertise and to elected officials. I have serious concerns about a Board of Health comprised primarily of individuals without training or experience in health-related fields.
Your recent actions with respect to this ordinance have the appearance of being a power grab and erode public trust. It was crafted nontransparently, without the knowledge of the full board, without adequate publicity, and without adequate public input. In addition, the public hearing was held during the holidays when public participation is reliably low. Most public agencies avoid holding public hearings during the holidays as a matter of civic responsibility, to ensure better public input.
This shift in decision-making power during the most devastating pandemic we’ve seen in a century is no trivial matter and deserves input from the public. I ask you, as commissioners, to consider your duty to be transparent. Rescind the ordinance.
LAURA SHIRA
Yakima