To the editor — If the Yakima County commissioners get the wishes that they seek in their Dec. 15 proclamation, I hope that they use their voices to protect the health of our community based on reasoned decision-making.
Not fully reasoned is the proclamation's premise and Commissioner Amanda McKinney’s related statement that “everyone knows (that COVID-19 cases are rising) because people are gathering privately.” This statement might be true in isolation, but it in no way supports the position that public spaces where people gather for nonessential activities should be less restricted. Cases would be rising significantly higher and faster if the community were dining indoors at restaurants or lifting weights at enclosed gyms.
Combating the spread of COVID-19 is not an either-or endeavor. It requires a multifaceted approach because any reduction in contact has benefits.
Local officials are well-positioned to know what is happening in their communities. But that doesn’t mean that they will, or are the only ones who can, make decisions for the community’s good. As difficult and financially devastating as the COVID-19 restrictions are, there are immeasurable losses that we collectively avoid because of them. Gov. Inslee seems to recognize that, and I hope that our county commissioners do, too.
CRAIG CHAMBERLAIN
Yakima