To the editor — I would like to thank the Herald-Republic for its editorial on May 6 which counseled common sense and good science on the question of masks and vaccinations to combat COVID-19.
The editorial also called out our Board of County Commissioners for its foolhardy letter to Gov. Inslee seeking to undermine the medically informed recommendations of its own Yakima County Health District. Here we have three elected officials (Amanda McKinney, Ron Anderson, LaDon Linde) writing a letter on behalf of the citizenry of our fair county that refutes medical science in the battle against COVID.
Excuse me, commissioners, but I don't agree with your letter. As a matter of fact, no one I know agrees with your letter. The adjectives "dangerous" and "stupid" come to mind when I hear this kind of rhetoric.
I trust the governor will deposit said letter in his “round file” where it belongs.
ED STOVER
Yakima