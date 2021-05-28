To the editor — It’s alarming that one Yakima County commissioner, Amanda McKinney, can singlehandedly stop the Yakima Health District from doing its job of promoting and protecting public health.
Commissioner McKinney needs to set aside her personal biases, and as a member of the health board, become part of the Health District team or get out of the way.
It’s been a long, tiring year, especially for those who became sick, lost love ones, for our medical professionals and our struggling businesses. In recent weeks we have made significant progress reducing transmission of the virus largely due to free and accessible vaccines. Now is the time to support our Health District and its vaccination campaign so that we may continue our progress. This certainly means community members and political leaders working together.
It’s time for Commissioner McKinney to become part of the team.
LESLIE HATTON
Yakima