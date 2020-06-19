To the editor — Regarding recent events leading up to Selah's peaceful protest, the Yakima County NAACP finds it necessary to address statements made by the city administrator. Specifically, the comments made regarding the Black Lives Matter organization being a communist organization.
The statement about peaceful protest and the Black Lives Matter movement is dismissive and antagonistic. The comments made regarding political affiliations or beliefs are unsubstantiated and frankly propaganda. Every member of the community has the right to feel protected by its government officials and law enforcement. The references to the armed citizens in your city were a direct threat to those who abide by the constitution of our country and are exercising their right to protest injustice. The message in the Yakima Herald-Republic perpetuates the long-standing notion that people of color are not welcome in your town.
Theses statements have exacerbated feelings of tension and exclusion. The protest across the Yakima Valley, including Selah, have been in solidarity with marginalized communities seeking equity and fair treatment from law enforcement. Let us not forget the vicious attacks on peaceful protesters in Selma was only 55 years ago. Let us not forget Dr. King was assassinated only 52 years ago.
We are not bringing this issue to feed into the meaningless and divisive conversations that plague our nation via media and social media outlets. However, we see this as an opportune time to dialogue and build a plan for systemic reform.
JAMES PARKS
Yakima County NCAAP executive team