To the editor — There are a number of easy was to combat climate change. Many of them need not cost lots of money and can be implemented by the city and individuals alike.
1. Rooftop gardens: These can be small carbon sinks that provide food as well as a layer of insulation, reducing the need for energy to manage interior climate.
2. White roofs: They reflect solar energy back up to space and reduce heating at the ground level. A city could mimic the polar ice caps.
3. Layered vegetation: Trees, shrubs and ground cover can be planted in layers with complementary plants that help each other grow and produce food while increasing shade and carbon consumption. In America we love our open spaces, but in these times, it may just be space wasted.
4. Buy less stuff: We don't need as many things as we think, and the less you buy the less the natural world has to give up for you to have things.
Sometimes it doesn't take too much to do a lot.
PAT BOUGHTON
Yakima