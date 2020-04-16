To the editor -- I read with great interest the column by Editorial Page Editor Bruce Drysdale on March 17. You might say that I was tickled ”Pink.” I have been waiting for years for someone to say what he said. Obey the 200-word limit, don’t libel someone, don’t get too personal, keep it in good taste, don’t use unverifiable numbers, don’t state opinions that are not true.
When my wife read his column, she said those comments sound familiar. When a thought comes to mind, I write it in a notebook for future use. I was going to submit a letter four or five months ago. Believe it or not, I had written: Be honest, respectful, state only provable facts, if opinion say so and qualify, don’t falsely accuse, don’t repeat someone else. Drysdale stole my thunder. That’s what I get for being too slow. Most letters are good, but a few are hateful. I hope he can address those in the future.
Someday I am going to come to town and shake that man’s hand.
PINK ROBBINS
Tieton