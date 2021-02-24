To the editor — Having family in Yakima, I read the article "University to study ancient coins seized at U.S.-Canada border" (Feb. 19). It dealt with 51 Hellenistic and early Islamic coins that were found and had traces of "Bronze Disease" -- a fancy name for corrosion -- which hinted that the coins had been taken from the ground. Although the man had no legal providence associated with them to validate if they were lawfully acquired, authorities seized the coins.
Granted, these coins may have been part of Afghanistan antiquities; the key aspect is that it was only a guess. The article plainly stated: "No government representatives from Afghanistan or any other countries claimed the coins, so they were legally forfeited to the U.S. government."
I think there is a risk of inadvertent American government overreaching. Back in the 1930s, my grandfather didn't trust banks, so he buried coins on his farm. He later dug them up. His wife, my grandma, gave me a few coins, nearly pristine; a little rust. Most say: "In God We Trust"; they're definitely mine.
JAMES A. MARPLES
Longview, Texas