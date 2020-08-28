To the editor — I am replying to the post written by Charles Robinson of Prosser on Aug. 26. To believe that CNN “presents the facts with little or no editorializing” is a mere joke. There is a reason CNN ratings are scraping the bottom of a chum bucket: yellow journalism. If you don’t know what yellow journalism is, it is journalism that is based upon sensationalism and crude exaggeration.
The fact that Fox News has the highest ratings among news sources is because they present factual evidence. The rating shows that people trust Fox News.
Just to recall, the writer is watching the news network that just months ago set up a multimillion-dollar defamation lawsuit that was filed by Nicholas Sandmann, in which they showed everyone just how much of a laughingstock they really are.
REAGAN HAAS
Wapato