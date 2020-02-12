To the editor -- In response to the letter of Jan. 30 by Coleen Anderson, I also was at the climate presentation by Dr. Miles McPhee. He did a great job of presenting his information on ice research over a 50-year period and shared a few slides showing the cyclical nature of global climate change over the past 500,000 years. It was great, until it became a Democrat campaign rally.
With approximately 150 folks in attendance, there were many calls for the demise of Big Oil and for urging your lawmakers to pass bills to reduce carbon emissions. After a good amount of railing against Big Oil and those “evil Republicans who don’t believe in climate change,” I had a question for the group: “How many of you in this room drove here in your electric car?” Looking around, there was not one hand that went up. One outspoken woman claimed she “carpooled.” My last comment of “You are all hypocrites!” closed the meeting.
I recommend you read the book “The Whole Story of Climate: What Science Reveals About the Nature of Endless Change” by E. Kirsten Peters, geology professor at WSU.
STEVE EMHOFF
Yakima