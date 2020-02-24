To the editor — A talk I gave on climate science for the Audubon Society on Jan. 23 has been the subject of two recent letters to the editor.
I was gratified that both writers expressed satisfaction with the presentation but was disappointed that one letter described it as "great, until it became a Democrat campaign rally." In talks to school and civic groups, I have often expressed dismay that climate has become a polarizing political issue -- the equations that govern the earth's heat budget care little about ideology.
I began the Audubon talk by remarking that it seems climate has displaced economics as the "dismal science." I thus felt some responsibility to end by describing actions that I think would collectively begin the arduous task of reducing fossil carbon emissions. I briefly described a concept, developed over the past two decades by scientists and economists, called "fee and dividend" that would lead to substantial reductions in emissions without unduly penalizing lower income groups. There is, in fact, an implementation called The Energy Innovation and Carbon Dividend Act in Congress (H.R. 763). I encourage people to find out about it and if concerned, take action.
MILES McPHEE
Naches