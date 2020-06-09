To the editor — Vaccines won’t save us from climate change; neither will draconian measures to prevent its unstoppable natural occurrence.
The ongoing global climate change is mostly natural as the world continues to warm from the end of the Little Ice Age, which occurred from 1600 to 1850 AD. The earth’s global temperature has increased approximately 1.5 degrees F during the 160 years since. Most of that rise occurred before the mid-20th century increase of fossil fuel usage. CO2, at 0.04% of the atmosphere, isn’t the driving greenhouse gas. Water vapor is.
Professionals with scientific educations minimally related to climate mechanisms, meteorology and geology should do independent research in those fields of science. As an engineer, I have researched many scientifically accurate books and articles (search Roy W. Spencer/AGW) proving that climate continues to change due to centurial/millennial/prehistoric natural processes. Studies funded by the UN and governments agencies, such as NSF and NOAA, are biased in promoting that man is causing catastrophic climate change.
UN’s political IPCC, which funds studies that promote anthropogenic global warming (AGW,) has been discredited with their data distortions and censoring opposing scientific data. Like the UN’s WHO, their disproven exaggerated model predictions must be viewed with skepticism.
MICHAEL CAMPBELL
Selah