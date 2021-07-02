To the editor — Occasionally, like today, in the midst of a record summer heat wave, I despair climate change. The heat stresses my livestock, dogs, and hay fields. I grieve the extinction of many of the things I love: steelhead trout, coral reefs, and clear, cold streams.
The climate change train is careening down the mountain without brakes. The petroleum extraction industry has so much money, and therefore so much political power that a course change is impossible. The outcome is fixed.
But there is another way to look at it, as the grandest in-vivo scientific experiment of our time. Planet Earth has experienced five prior major epochs of mass extinction. This is the sixth, the Anthropocene. Viewed through the lens of a scientist, this epoch, caused by homo sapiens, is just as natural as the last one that wiped out the dinosaurs when a meteor plowed into the Yucatan more than 60 million years ago.
But after we humans have soiled our nest, not all species will die. Earth will heal and life will begin again. I wonder if a descendent of man will cast a fly to a descendent of a steelhead in a cold river thousands of years from now.
BRUCE BALL
Yakima