To the editor — Scientifically unsophisticated people have always assumed that colds and influenza abate in the spring because of the warm weather, but our recent experience has belied that assumption. One important reason is that the schools let out and during the warmer months the children are spending more time in the “fresh air” and are no longer crowded together and spreading their viruses and bacteria among their friends.
This insight would lead me to believe that we need to look to improve the quality of air in our schools (and churches and other indoor gathering places) as a very important method of controlling pandemics. We have technologies that we know work to rid the air of viruses and bacteria and other debris, so there is no reason for breathing stale air.
Before I would send my dream children back to school, I would want a thorough explanation from the school district as to the nature of the school’s ventilation system, Does the current system employ heap-filters and UV lights and fans that circulate the air efficiently?
Such systems installed in places that people congregate would appear to me be powerful tools in our fight against micro-organisms and air spread viral pandemics.
DOUGLAS PATTERSON
Yakima