To the editor — For any Catholic who remains undecided in the presidential contest, Pope Francis’ recent encyclical offers clear guidance. He laments how certain leaders are using a “strategy of ridicule” and how “things that until a few years ago could not be said by anyone without risking the loss of universal respect can now be said with impunity, and in the crudest of terms, even by some political figures.”
Sure, for many Catholics abortion is a crucial issue. But here’s the man at the top of the church hierarchy saying that civility, kindness and inclusion are of utmost importance in these times of division and acrimony. Pope Francis has no horse in our electoral race. Let’s take the words of this man of kindness and faith to heart and vote accordingly.
CHUCK FORSTER
Yakima