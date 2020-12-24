To the editor — The excellent column on the Civil War "... that (thankfully) fizzled out" on Dec. 9 didn't out my fizzle.
We've been entertained with a four-year run of Oval Office camp revival-snake handling seances invoking traitors jack-hammered into Stone Mountain. An audience of 75,000,000 just gave a standing ovation for reruns. Defeated pols are bellowing, "Concede? Goin' to sing all night! Secede? Goin' to sing all day! Oh de doo-da day!" Mercenaries, cameoed as lawyers, are filing court docs in support of a three-card monte vote recount.
Proud Boys are goose-stepping to "Stand Back and Stand By." Gun owners are locking and loading all 300,000,000. Pop and the kids are planting permanent billboards and unfurling flags across the fruited plain.
JOHN EUTENEIER
Nile Valley